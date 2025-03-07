Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 313,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AIV. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 96,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 36,432 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 240,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 190,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Apartment Investment and Management Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of AIV stock opened at $8.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.40. Apartment Investment and Management has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $9.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 119.76% and a negative return on equity of 68.04%. The company had revenue of $54.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apartment Investment and Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -136.49%.

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

