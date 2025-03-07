AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,191 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. grew its position in AppFolio by 16.0% during the third quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in AppFolio by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

APPF opened at $220.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.63. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.01 and a 52 week high of $274.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 0.88.

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.34). AppFolio had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 25.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 3,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total transaction of $760,662.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,824 shares in the company, valued at $18,212,440.48. This trade represents a 4.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexander Wolf bought 9,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $214.81 per share, with a total value of $2,078,931.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,977.06. The trade was a -150.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,153,454. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APPF. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp downgraded AppFolio from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $253.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.29.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

