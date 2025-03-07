Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is My Legacy Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,812 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.4% of My Legacy Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 63,075 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.9% during the second quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,991 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,163,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its position in Apple by 5.9% during the second quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 4,006 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC increased its position in Apple by 169.1% during the second quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 5,810 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 19,508 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $235.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $237.89 and a 200 day moving average of $233.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.08 and a 1 year high of $260.10.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Apple from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on Apple to $236.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lowered Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Apple from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.88.

Get Our Latest Report on Apple

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total transaction of $24,997,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 389,944 shares in the company, valued at $97,474,301.68. This trade represents a 20.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.