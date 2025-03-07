Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,584 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Astronics were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATRO. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Astronics by 6.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 924,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,001,000 after buying an additional 58,356 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Astronics by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 48,328 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Astronics by 367.2% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 56,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 44,070 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Astronics during the third quarter worth about $756,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 328.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 34,730 shares in the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATRO opened at $24.50 on Friday. Astronics Co. has a 1 year low of $14.13 and a 1 year high of $25.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.92 million, a PE ratio of -128.94 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Astronics ( NASDAQ:ATRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $208.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.91 million. Astronics had a positive return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Astronics Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Astronics from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

