Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 23,100.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1,308.3% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 23.2% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Stock Down 9.4 %

TEAM stock opened at $250.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $276.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.09. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $135.29 and a 12 month high of $326.00. The company has a market cap of $65.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TEAM shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $290.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.71.

Read Our Latest Report on Atlassian

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 15,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total value of $3,871,470.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,529,711.60. The trade was a 3.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.35, for a total transaction of $2,140,793.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,272 shares in the company, valued at $29,971,113.20. This represents a 6.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 264,553 shares of company stock worth $72,913,406 in the last 90 days. 38.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Atlassian

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.