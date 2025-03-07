AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Raised to $3,750.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $3,490.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AZO. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,350.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,500.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,024.00 to $3,585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,646.62.

NYSE AZO opened at $3,607.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,358.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,226.46. The firm has a market cap of $60.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $2,728.97 and a 1 year high of $3,615.79.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $28.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $29.11 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. On average, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 152.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.0% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,461,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AutoZone by 12.0% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

