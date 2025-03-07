Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 51,720 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,720 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.39% of Penske Automotive Group worth $40,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 16,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Penske Automotive Group
In other Penske Automotive Group news, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 8,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.03, for a total value of $1,513,320.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,003,508.51. This trade represents a 23.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Penske Automotive Group Trading Up 0.9 %
Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 3.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.49%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAG. StockNews.com upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark began coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.50.
Penske Automotive Group Company Profile
Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.
