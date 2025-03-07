Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires Shares of 1,318,250 Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,318,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,563,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.35% of Primo Brands as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Primo Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,451,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Primo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,385,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,391,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Primo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Primo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,726,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Primo Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Primo Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Primo Brands from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Primo Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Primo Brands in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Primo Brands from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.40.

Primo Brands Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE PRMB opened at $32.30 on Friday. Primo Brands Co. has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $35.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.08). Primo Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Primo Brands Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primo Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Primo Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%.

Primo Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.