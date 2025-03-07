Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 260,838 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,876 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $39,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,243,000 after purchasing an additional 225,283 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 659,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,073,000 after purchasing an additional 10,711 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 30.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,468,000 after acquiring an additional 85,428 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,242,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 0.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 192,551 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,474,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period.

Separately, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.50.

NSIT opened at $152.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.42. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.56 and a 12 month high of $228.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.53 and a 200 day moving average of $180.04.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.13. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

