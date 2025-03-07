Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 222,005 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,455,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,005 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $44,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 31.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 7,969 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,739,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,994,000 after purchasing an additional 166,899 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 543,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,865,000 after purchasing an additional 86,972 shares in the last quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 142.9% in the third quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC now owns 84,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 37.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 44,906 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Patterson Companies

In related news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $45,282.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,746.88. The trade was a 0.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Patterson Companies from $27.00 to $31.35 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.35 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered Patterson Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

Patterson Companies Price Performance

Patterson Companies stock opened at $31.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.63. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.45 and a 12 month high of $31.79. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

