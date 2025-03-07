Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 510,398 Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,439,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510,398 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $40,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROIV. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $46,333,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 5.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,145,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,134,000 after buying an additional 2,593,910 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,745,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,400,000 after buying an additional 1,460,205 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Roivant Sciences by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,561,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,307,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,625,000 after acquiring an additional 762,953 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ROIV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Roivant Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.08.

In other Roivant Sciences news, Director Sciences Ltd. Roivant purchased 16,845,010 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $336,900,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 96,650,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,006,820. This represents a 21.11 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $1,149,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 595,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,843,214.20. This represents a 14.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,388,170 shares of company stock valued at $27,612,299 in the last ninety days. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $10.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -70.66 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day moving average is $11.55. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 119.54% and a negative return on equity of 14.05%. Equities analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

