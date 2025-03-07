Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,954,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 94,052 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $38,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,573,000. SMART Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $873,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 182.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 400,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,208,000 after purchasing an additional 258,549 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 256,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 28,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,495,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,150,000 after purchasing an additional 686,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $20.95 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $22.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.24. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 1.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 355.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IRT shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

