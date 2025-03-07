Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,392 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $42,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSWI. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 510.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 508.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert M. Swartz sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.21, for a total value of $61,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,091,729.99. The trade was a 1.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James E. Perry sold 145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.77, for a total transaction of $44,626.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,165,501.14. This trade represents a 0.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,448 shares of company stock worth $3,543,172 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSWI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $362.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $466.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSW Industrials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSWI

CSW Industrials Price Performance

CSWI opened at $300.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $339.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 0.84. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a one year low of $221.10 and a one year high of $436.50.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 15.72%. On average, analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.47%.

CSW Industrials Profile

(Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.