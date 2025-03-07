Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,674 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $41,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 3.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 12.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 15.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 5.4% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 39.0% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 130,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,938,000 after buying an additional 36,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $98.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.26. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.07 and a 1-year high of $117.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.23). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 7.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EEFT. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 21,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.56, for a total transaction of $2,224,365.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,423,437.20. This represents a 29.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Euronet Worldwide

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Stories

