Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,121,714 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 403,608 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.29% of First BanCorp. worth $39,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FBP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on First BanCorp. from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on First BanCorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

First BanCorp. Price Performance

FBP stock opened at $18.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. First BanCorp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.24 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 24.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First BanCorp. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 39.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Carlos Power sold 10,321 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $214,160.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,656,606.50. The trade was a 5.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

