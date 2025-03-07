Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,761,584 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,956 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $42,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the third quarter worth $39,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 82.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Associated Banc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Insider Transactions at Associated Banc

In related news, Director John B. Williams sold 2,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $71,004.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,897.35. This trade represents a 4.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $172,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,021.45. This trade represents a 12.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE ASB opened at $23.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.97. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Associated Banc had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 8.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.46%.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

