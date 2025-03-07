Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,605,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,268 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $40,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 98.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 38,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 13,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SJNK opened at $25.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.48. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $25.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.36.

About SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

