Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,470,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,939 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $44,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 172.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:HOG opened at $25.44 on Friday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.82 and a 52 week high of $44.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.66 and a 200 day moving average of $32.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.46.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.28). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harley-Davidson

In other Harley-Davidson news, insider Luke Christopher Mansfield sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $88,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,487.80. This represents a 12.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.57.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

