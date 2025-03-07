Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 414,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $40,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,981,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,756,000 after purchasing an additional 22,258 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,047,000 after purchasing an additional 16,032 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 778,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,214,000 after purchasing an additional 47,474 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 236,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,883,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Arcosa Price Performance

NYSE:ACA opened at $81.41 on Friday. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.75 and a 12 month high of $113.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 0.81.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.47%.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Arcosa

About Arcosa

(Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.