Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $38.25 Million Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,580 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Exponent were worth $38,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,840,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,151,000 after acquiring an additional 13,644 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exponent by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,388,000 after buying an additional 27,339 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exponent by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,505,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,597,000 after buying an additional 69,099 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Exponent by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 630,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,701,000 after buying an additional 245,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Exponent by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 517,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,670,000 after buying an additional 7,163 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Richard Reiss sold 1,736 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $149,174.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,674. This trade represents a 49.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXPO opened at $82.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.49. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.21 and a 52 week high of $115.75.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 19.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is 56.60%.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

