Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $39.35 Million Stock Position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,711 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $39,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFBS. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ServisFirst Bancshares from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th.

NYSE:SFBS opened at $85.97 on Friday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.11 and a fifty-two week high of $101.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.71.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 23.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.335 dividend. This is a boost from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director Christopher J. Mettler sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.68, for a total value of $1,596,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,224.48. The trade was a 50.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

