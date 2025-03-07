Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $40.80 Million Stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,076,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.20% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $40,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AUB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AUB opened at $33.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.44. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a twelve month low of $30.43 and a twelve month high of $44.54.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.39%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

