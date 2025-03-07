Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $42.08 Million Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,454,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,161 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.34% of TechnipFMC worth $42,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in TechnipFMC by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.31.

TechnipFMC Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of FTI stock opened at $26.23 on Friday. TechnipFMC plc has a 12-month low of $21.64 and a 12-month high of $33.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.50 and a 200-day moving average of $28.61.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is 10.42%.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

