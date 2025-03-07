Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $45.05 Million Stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,354 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.67% of AutoNation worth $45,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AN. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in AutoNation by 581.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in AutoNation by 150.8% in the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AutoNation by 403.6% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in AutoNation by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AN shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoNation in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.71.

NYSE:AN opened at $171.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.21. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $145.28 and a one year high of $198.50. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.25.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.71. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 30.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

