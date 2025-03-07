Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 620,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 113,935 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.94% of SL Green Realty worth $42,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth $984,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 534,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,280,000 after buying an additional 9,299 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth $337,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Stock Down 3.3 %

NYSE SLG opened at $59.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 747.74, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.82. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $47.22 and a 1 year high of $82.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.11 and its 200 day moving average is $69.60.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $1.90. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 2.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is presently 3,862.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SL Green Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Compass Point raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on SL Green Realty from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $229,066.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,047.60. This trade represents a 62.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

