Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,158 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $45,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $127.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.60. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a twelve month low of $98.32 and a twelve month high of $134.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.04). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.58%.

CPK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

