Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 2,025 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.75% of Balchem worth $39,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Balchem during the fourth quarter worth about $417,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Balchem by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Balchem by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 24,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Balchem during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Balchem by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 115,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,886,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sidoti upgraded Balchem to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Balchem in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Balchem Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Balchem stock opened at $176.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.73. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $137.69 and a 52-week high of $186.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 44.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.08). Balchem had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.96 million. On average, analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a positive change from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Balchem’s payout ratio is 22.14%.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

