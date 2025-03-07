Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 32,346 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,064,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,346 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $45,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JHG. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 203.6% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 24.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 103.4% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JHG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.38.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of JHG stock opened at $38.12 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $46.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.41.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

