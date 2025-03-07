Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 557,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,705 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.23% of National Health Investors worth $38,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 50,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,648,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,242,000 after purchasing an additional 82,825 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,700,000. 62.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Health Investors Price Performance

Shares of NHI opened at $71.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.08. National Health Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.80 and a twelve month high of $86.13. The company has a quick ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.98.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $85.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 38.53% and a return on equity of 10.11%. As a group, analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 115.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.60.

National Health Investors Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

