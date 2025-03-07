Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stake in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 239,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,376 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Enpro were worth $41,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Enpro in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Enpro by 24.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Vista Finance LLC purchased a new position in Enpro during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Enpro by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Enpro during the third quarter valued at $222,000. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enpro

In other news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 997 shares of Enpro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.66, for a total value of $199,061.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Enpro Price Performance

NYSE:NPO opened at $175.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 50.80 and a beta of 1.49. Enpro Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.68 and a 52 week high of $214.58.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $258.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.10 million. Enpro had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Enpro Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enpro Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Enpro from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Enpro from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Enpro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Enpro Profile

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Further Reading

