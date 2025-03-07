Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,243,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,080 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $41,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 891,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,068,000 after purchasing an additional 184,845 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in TEGNA by 648.8% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 20,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 17,629 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new position in TEGNA during the fourth quarter worth $476,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA in the third quarter worth $528,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the fourth quarter valued at $550,000. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TEGNA from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of TEGNA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

TEGNA Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of TGNA stock opened at $17.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $19.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.52.

TEGNA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.12%.

TEGNA Profile

(Free Report)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.