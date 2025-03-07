Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 11,195 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,195 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.84% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $40,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Asbury Automotive Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $256.91 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.98 and a 1 year high of $312.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $268.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABG shares. Stephens upped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Daniel Clara sold 1,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.64, for a total transaction of $361,010.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,510.08. This represents a 24.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

