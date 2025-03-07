Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 45,281 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 953,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,281 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.04% of Avient worth $38,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Avient by 7.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in Avient by 14.4% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 6,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Avient by 5.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 23,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Avient by 12.9% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Avient by 185.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avient Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVNT opened at $42.58 on Friday. Avient Co. has a 52 week low of $37.63 and a 52 week high of $54.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Avient Announces Dividend

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Avient had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.44%. On average, analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Avient from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

About Avient

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

Featured Stories

