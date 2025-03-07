Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 50,310 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,772,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,310 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $41,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,700,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,300,000 after acquiring an additional 435,326 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,107,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,332,000 after acquiring an additional 116,431 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,090,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,258,000 after acquiring an additional 267,461 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,920,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,307,000 after acquiring an additional 203,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,782,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,950,000 after acquiring an additional 253,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Insider Activity at Magnolia Oil & Gas

In other news, CEO Christopher G. Stavros bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $55,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 892,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,676,802.60. This represents a 0.28 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on MGY shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, January 13th. Johnson Rice downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.58.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MGY

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $22.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.15 and its 200-day moving average is $25.13. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $21.63 and a 1 year high of $29.02.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $326.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.