Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 78,620 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,070,060 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 78,620 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $38,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,222,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,381,000 after purchasing an additional 281,166 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,516,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,139,000 after purchasing an additional 223,640 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,361,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,446,000 after purchasing an additional 249,011 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 3,508.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,807,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,701,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,961,000 after purchasing an additional 62,538 shares in the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at First Financial Bankshares

In related news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 25,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $1,018,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,183,992.92. The trade was a 5.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $36.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.97 and a 200-day moving average of $37.73. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.62 and a 12-month high of $44.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.83.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 14.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

