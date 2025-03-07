Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 258,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,457 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $42,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWN. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of IWN opened at $154.96 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.71 and a fifty-two week high of $183.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.52. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.