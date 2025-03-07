Barclays Raises ON (NYSE:ONON) Price Target to $64.00

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ONON. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ON from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research upgraded shares of ON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of ON in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ON from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

Shares of ONON stock opened at $49.63 on Wednesday. ON has a 1 year low of $27.37 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONON. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ON during the 4th quarter worth about $164,574,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in ON during the 4th quarter worth about $78,799,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new stake in ON during the 4th quarter worth about $39,320,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in ON during the 4th quarter worth about $39,119,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ON during the 4th quarter worth about $28,575,000. 36.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own high-end stores.

