Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 74.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,851 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,494 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 76,299,834 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,182,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,361 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 54,712,508 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,088,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,084 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,431,497 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $227,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,055 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 221.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,027,811 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $199,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,904,934 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,047,255 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $162,140,000 after acquiring an additional 696,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOLD shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. CIBC downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:GOLD opened at $18.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.55. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $21.35.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 6.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the gold and copper producer to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

