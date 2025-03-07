Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Trims Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,751 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.3% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bull Oak Capital LLC increased its position in Apple by 252.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 88.9% in the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $77,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total transaction of $24,997,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 389,944 shares in the company, valued at $97,474,301.68. This trade represents a 20.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $235.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.08 and a 1-year high of $260.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $237.89 and a 200-day moving average of $233.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Argus raised shares of Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Redburn Partners set a $230.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Apple to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.88.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

