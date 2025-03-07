Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $121.05 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551,766 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 5.6% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $121,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total value of $4,178,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,950 shares in the company, valued at $10,864,125. This represents a 27.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,459,618.09. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,649 shares of company stock valued at $23,871,905. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Redburn Atlantic increased their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.65.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $200.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.60 and its 200 day moving average is $206.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

