California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 739,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,240 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.81% of California Resources worth $38,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in California Resources by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,924 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in California Resources by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in California Resources by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in California Resources by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in California Resources by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at California Resources

In other news, EVP Omar Hayat sold 16,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $883,762.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,269.20. The trade was a 34.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James N. Chapman acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.42 per share, for a total transaction of $78,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,601.90. This represents a 4.83 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

California Resources Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:CRC opened at $40.89 on Friday. California Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $38.02 and a 12-month high of $60.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.96.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.36 million. California Resources had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 12.16%. Equities research analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

California Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. California Resources’s payout ratio is currently 24.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRC. TD Cowen lifted their target price on California Resources from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com upgraded California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on California Resources in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on California Resources from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

