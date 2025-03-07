Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $10.09 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,276 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.3% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.8% in the second quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 63,075 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,991 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,163,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Apple by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 4,006 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 169.1% in the 2nd quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 5,810 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in Apple by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 19,508 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Apple to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “sell” rating and issued a $188.00 target price (down previously from $202.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Argus upgraded Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Apple from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total transaction of $24,997,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 389,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,474,301.68. This represents a 20.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Stock Down 0.2 %

AAPL opened at $235.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.08 and a twelve month high of $260.10. The company has a market cap of $3.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $237.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

