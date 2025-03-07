Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 558 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 318.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,069.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

NYSE CM opened at $56.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.02. The company has a market capitalization of $53.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.07. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.6723 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.