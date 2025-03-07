Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CRWD. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $347.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $85.65 billion, a PE ratio of 681.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $455.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $387.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.08.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 18,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.70, for a total transaction of $6,500,138.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,159,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,928,619.50. The trade was a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.67, for a total value of $1,802,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,459,423.38. This represents a 4.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,315 shares of company stock worth $38,387,254. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 811.1% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

