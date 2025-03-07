Capital One Financial Has Weak Outlook for CRC Q1 Earnings

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for California Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 4th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.82. Capital One Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for California Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.85 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on California Resources from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com upgraded California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on California Resources from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial started coverage on California Resources in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

Shares of CRC opened at $40.89 on Wednesday. California Resources has a fifty-two week low of $38.02 and a fifty-two week high of $60.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.96.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.05). California Resources had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.36 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. California Resources’s payout ratio is presently 24.41%.

In other news, EVP Omar Hayat sold 16,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $883,762.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,707,269.20. This trade represents a 34.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James N. Chapman acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.42 per share, with a total value of $78,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,601.90. This trade represents a 4.83 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in California Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of California Resources by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,396,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in California Resources by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,592,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $83,583,000 after acquiring an additional 55,815 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in California Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $579,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,449,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $181,021,000 after acquiring an additional 168,278 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

