CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CarGurus by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,298,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,066,000 after purchasing an additional 151,862 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CarGurus by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,055,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,728,000 after purchasing an additional 74,730 shares in the last quarter. Prevatt Capital Ltd increased its position in CarGurus by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prevatt Capital Ltd now owns 1,230,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,937,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CarGurus by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,043,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,328,000 after purchasing an additional 89,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,052,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on CARG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $26.50 to $38.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.41.

CarGurus Price Performance

NASDAQ CARG opened at $31.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.52. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $41.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.03.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $228.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.72 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 27.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Matthew Todd Quinn sold 4,678 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total value of $167,378.84. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 195,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,005,545.10. The trade was a 2.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Zachary Emerson Hallowell sold 2,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $83,978.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,271.96. This trade represents a 1.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,388 shares of company stock valued at $2,204,338 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

