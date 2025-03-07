ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of ChampionX worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versor Investments LP increased its position in ChampionX by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 343,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,345,000 after purchasing an additional 11,896 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 96,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 38,981 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 1,051.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ChampionX from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

ChampionX Price Performance

NASDAQ CHX opened at $28.52 on Friday. ChampionX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $39.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.61.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 19.84%. On average, analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 23.03%.

ChampionX Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

