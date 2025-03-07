Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Price Target Raised to $165.00

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Chart Industries from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $138.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.08.

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $143.08 on Tuesday. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $101.60 and a 12-month high of $220.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $198.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.38.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by ($0.54). Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko acquired 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $150.35 per share, with a total value of $52,622.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,698,083.10. This represents a 0.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $11,498,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $1,783,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $1,286,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 36,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after buying an additional 12,560 shares during the period.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

