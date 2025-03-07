Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $41,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 65,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 59,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $859,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

CHKP opened at $223.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.35. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $145.75 and a twelve month high of $226.02. The firm has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHKP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.86.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

