Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $41,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 65,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 59,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $859,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CHKP opened at $223.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.35. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $145.75 and a twelve month high of $226.02. The firm has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.62.
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
