Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,175 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,052,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 36,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, SRN Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $787,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $1,061,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,448,575. This trade represents a 23.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Read acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.82 per share, with a total value of $117,502.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,505 shares in the company, valued at $267,584.10. This represents a 78.29 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,002 shares of company stock worth $1,061,315 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CHD. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.56.

NYSE CHD opened at $110.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.80, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.59. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.35 and a 1-year high of $114.60.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 9.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 49.79%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

